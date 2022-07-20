thomas lustig

BRADLEY — Thomas L. Lustig, 71, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (July 16, 2022) at Porter Place Assisted Living in Tinley Park.
He was born Oct. 5, 1950, in Kankakee, the son of Joseph and Stella (Buchinski) Lustig. Thomas married Vicki Hurst. She preceded him in death May 28, 2018.
Thomas was a retired employee of CSL Behring.
He was a graduate of St. Joseph Grade School and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Thomas received his associate’s degree from Kankakee Community College.
He was a member and past commander of the Bradley American Legion Post 766 and the Bradley V.F.W.
Thomas was an avid Green Bay Packers and Chicago White Sox fan.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam conflict.
Thomas was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Surviving are one brother, James and Carol Lustig, of Bradley; two sisters, Eugenia and Michael Joven, of Bourbonnais, and Barbara and Wesley Jepson, of St. Anne; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Vicki Lustig, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one niece, Bonnie (Jepson) Gregg.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley.