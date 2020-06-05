GILMAN — Thomas E. Lee, 68, of Gilman, passed away at his home Monday (June 1, 2020).
He was born July 17, 1951, in Watseka, the son of Wayne and Frances (Zeedyk) Lee.
Tom married Susan A. Strough on June 20, 1986. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Eric (Kristie) Lee, of Loda; one daughter, Krissy (Sam) Rhodes, of Onarga; his mother, Frances Lee, of Onarga; four grandchildren, Peyton, Ella and Ealyn Rhodes, of Onarga, and Jami Lee, of Loda; one stepgrandson, David McLain, of Loda; and one brother, Tyler (Victoria) Lee, of Memphis, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Tom graduated from Onarga High School and Olivet Nazarene University and served our country in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He later taught school at Paxton Junior High School and Onarga High School.
Tom later started a business, Midwest Spring Tite, where he continued to work until he became too ill. Tom was a member of the Onarga Methodist Church.
Private graveside services will be in Onarga Cemetery Saturday, June 6, with the Rev. Mark Crawford officiating. A celebration of life is being planned for a future date.
Memorials may be made to the Onarga Fire Dept., St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
