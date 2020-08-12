KANKAKEE — Thomas “Tom” J. Larrigan, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at Miller Rehab Center in Kankakee.
He was born July 10, 1947, in Kankakee, the son of Glen and Joyce (Wolfe) Larrigan.
Tom was a cement finisher, worked at Skinny’s Pizza and was a correctional officer at Jerome Combs.
He coached Eastside Football for many years, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the Chicago Cubs.
Surviving are his ex-wife, Jeanne Marion, of Bradley; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Troy (Melissa) Larrigan, of Bradley, and Todd Larrigan, of Kankakee; a daughter and son-in-law, Kathy (Matt) Stuart, of Kankakee; 11 grandchildren, Amber (Charlie) Lackey , Madison Larrigan, Brianna Usher, Dalton Brattin, Trent and Tyler Stuart, Trevor and Sydney Larrigan, Eli Arrington, Lailah Ulrich and Phoenix Riordan; and three great-grandchildren, Aidyn, Anya and Adaylia.
Preceding him in death were two brothers, James Larrigan and Daniel Larrigan.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
