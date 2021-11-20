BRADLEY — Thomas M. “T-Bone” Kelly Jr., 55, of Bradley, passed away Nov. 14, 2021.
He was born Dec. 27, 1965, in Chicago, the son of Thomas M. and Dolores (Alvarez) Kelly. Thomas married Kathryn Somogyi.
Thomas worked as a Union Laborer through Local 4.
He rode with Toys for Tots and was a member of Save the Children for several years. He was also a long-standing member of the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).
He enjoyed fishing. Thomas loved animals especially his Labrador, Shadow, who passed away.
Thomas was a practicing Christian.
Surviving are his wife of 18 years, Kathryn Kelly; two sons, Thomas M. Kelly III and Joseph R. Kelly; his mother, Dolores Kelly; his loving siblings, Linda (Mike) Diedrich, Frances Rheinwald, Kevin Kelly and Timothy (Melissa) Kelly; two brothers-in-law, Richard Somogyi and Ken Rheinwald; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ann and George Novak; nieces, Brittney Rheinwald, Franny Rheinwald, McKayla Kelly, Shannon (David) Cortina, Vanessa (Jeff) Smith and Chrissy Diedrich; nephews, Jake Rheinwald, Richard Somogyi Jr., and Al (Darlene) Diedrich; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and his two beloved dogs, Manny and Jack.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life Mass will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Trinity Evangelical Christian Church in Monee, with the Rev. Ed Havey officiating.
Memorials may be made to ASPCA for the organization’s work to rescue and save animals.
