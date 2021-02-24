KANKAKEE — Thomas James “Jack” Lawrence Sr. was born June 11, 1935, in Crawford, Miss., the first born of four children to Wilson and Mollie Lawrence. His parents preceded him in death.
In 1945, he relocated with his family to Kankakee. He joined Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. William Galloway. The Rev. Galloway has since passed away.
Thomas graduated from Kankakee High School and had been employed by Bliss and Laughlin Steel Mill of Harvey, as a machine operator; and retired after 40 years. Thomas enjoyed family gatherings, music, canning food and all sports.
At a late age, Thomas rededicated himself to Christ and served on the Mission Board at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.
Thomas went home to be with our Lord on Feb. 14, 2021, from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He leaves to cherish his memories, sons, Thomas (Cynthia) J. Lawrence Jr., of Columbus, Ohio, and Erik (Carolyn) T. Lawrence Sr., of Kankakee; daughters, Bridget Lawrence and Sonda Lawrence, both of Bourbonnais, and Nakesa (Kevin) Chambers, of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, LaToya Lawrence, of Kankakee, Lita Lawrence, of Columbus, Ohio, Erik T. Lawrence Jr., of Kankakee, and Stacy Lawrence, of Kankakee; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Lula Lawrence, of Kankakee, and Annie (Ronald) Sykes, of Portland, Ore.; brother-in-law, Clarence Goss, of Chicago; special daughter, Mary Gant, of Kankakee; special granddaughter, Honesty Walls, of Richton Park; special friend, Evelyn Anderson, of Newark, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Wilson and Mollie Lawrence; son, Keenan Lawrence; grandson, Aaron Lawrence; granddaughters, Dominque and Teresa Lawrence; and sister, Irene Goss.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Thomas Ervin officiating along with the Rev. Carl A. Randle, Sr. delivering the eulogy.
Per CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
