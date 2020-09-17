KANKAKEE — Thomas F. Gunn Jr., 47, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 4, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, also at the funeral home. Minister Jake Lee will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Please wear a mask and remember social distancing guidelines, per CDC requirements.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
