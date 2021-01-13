MOMENCE — Thomas A. Beirne Jr., 69, passed away Sunday (Jan. 10, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Momence Theater, 18 North Dixie Highway, Momence.
Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!