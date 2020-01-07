KANKAKEE — Therese Gleeson, 94, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020) at her home.
She was born Sept. 29, 1925, in Blue Island, the daughter of James and Mary Brennan Foody.
Therese married Martin T. Gleeson Jr. on Oct. 16, 1948, at St. Sabina Church in Chicago. He preceded her in death in 1988. She then married John Byrne in August of 1994. He preceded her in death in February of 2009.
She retired from Gordon Electric. She had been a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital and was an affiliate of the Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary.
Therese enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was a parishioner of St. John Paul II – West Campus.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, James and Linda Gleeson, of Lake Villa, Fr. Martin Gleeson O.P., of New Orleans, La., and Lynne Gleeson, of Holland, Mich.; two daughters and one son-in-law, Mary and David Causer, of Kankakee, and Therese Cardosi, of St. Anne; nine grandchildren, Tara Harmon (Dan), Kristen Vigee (Chris), Scott Gleeson, Nicky Graham (Scott), Natalie Jensen (Nate), David Causer (Tina), Derek Causer, Zach Cardosi and Leigh Cardosi; and 13 great-grandchildren, Miya, Dylan, Ethyn and Clayton Graham, Tyler, Evan, Kylie and Lucie Jensen, Quentin and Vivian Causer, Reed and Miles Harmon, and Kameryn Vigee.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Thomas; and one granddaughter, Noelle Causer.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at St. John Paul II – West Campus in Kankakee. Her son, Fr. Martin Gleeson O.P., will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley, Lord Teach Me to Pray Inc., or Southern Dominican Province U.S.A.
