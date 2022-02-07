BRADLEY — Therese L. Falkenhan, 91, longtime Bradley and Manteno resident, passed away Saturday (Feb. 5, 2022) at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais.
She was born Dec. 27, 1930, in Kankakee, the daughter of Howard and Lucille Pelletier Settles.
Therese married Herman Falkenhan Jr. on July 16, 1949, at St. Stanislaus Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death March 29, 2012.
Therese retired from General Foods Corporation after 20 years of service.
She enjoyed crocheting and doing crossword puzzles. Therese was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls fan.
Therese was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Kankakee, and formerly served as a eucharistic minister.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Jacob A. “Koot” and Carolyn Falkenhan Levy, of Kankakee, and Scott and Pam Falkenhan, of Kankakee; three daughters, Jill Kane, of Bradley, Kelly and Dennis Smith, of Litchfield Park, Ariz., and Jaymie Falkenhan, of Goodyear, Ariz.; one brother, James Settles, of Manteno; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Marc; one brother, Fr. Dennis Settles; and one son-in-law, Lambert “Sid” Kane.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at St. John Paul II – West Campus, Kankakee.
Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to St. John Paul II Catholic Church.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.