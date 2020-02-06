Theresa Thiesen

MOMENCE — Theresa G. Thiesen, 91, of Momence, passed away Monday (Feb. 3, 2020) at her home.
She was born Sept. 23, 1928, in Momence, the daughter of Rene and Lorreta Brosseau Marcotte. Theresa married Harlan W. Thiesen on Feb. 17, 1957, in Momence. He preceded her in death Jan. 14, 2005.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Susan (John) Krone, of Momence; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard (Cathy) Thiesen, of Grant Park, and Gerald (Jennifer) Thiesen, of Grant Park; one sister, Juliet Parish, of Momence; one brother-in-law, Everett Trubach, of Momence; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, Edward Marcotte, Ronald Marcotte and Gabriel Marcotte; and one sister, Delores Trubach.
Theresa was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, and was also a member of the Council of Catholic Women.
She enjoyed quilting and playing cards.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, until the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 119 North Market St., Momence. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
