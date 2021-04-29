Theresa St Pierre

DES PLAINES — Theresa I. St. Pierre, age 97, of Des Plaines and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (April 28, 2021) at Lee Manor Nursing Home in Des Plaines.
She was born July 29, 1923, in Herscher, the daughter of Benoit and Irene Denault Perreault.
Theresa married Ralph J. St. Pierre on Oct. 3, 1943, at St. James Catholic Church in Irwin. He preceded her in death Sept. 17, 2010.
She had been a homemaker.
Theresa enjoyed square dancing.
Surviving are one son, Duane St. Pierre, of Crystal Lake; two daughters and one son-in-law, Juanita St. Pierre, of Schaumburg, and Denise and Dennis Hirth, of Sun City, Ariz.; one sister-in-law, Pat Perreault, of Kankakee; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Faye St. Pierre; one sister, Verneal Blanchette; and one brother, Ambrose Perreault.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
