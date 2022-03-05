...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /10
AM EST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
LAKE VILLA — Theresa Ann Segal (née Cyrier), 56, of Lake Villa, passed away Wednesday (March 2, 2022) in Chicago.
Theresa was the loving daughter of Patricia (née Matthias) and the late Justin Cyrier. She was born July 26, 1965, in Kankakee.
She was the beloved mother of Benton and Alaina Africano and Jack and Eli Segal; dear sister of Thomas (Linda), Michael (Melinda), Brian (Laura) and Carrie (Robert) Zacks; and cherished aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Haben Funeral Home and Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Road, Skokie. Interment will be private.