LAKE VILLA — Theresa Ann Segal (née Cyrier), 56, of Lake Villa, passed away Wednesday (March 2, 2022) in Chicago.

Theresa was the loving daughter of Patricia (née Matthias) and the late Justin Cyrier. She was born July 26, 1965, in Kankakee.

She was the beloved mother of Benton and Alaina Africano and Jack and Eli Segal; dear sister of Thomas (Linda), Michael (Melinda), Brian (Laura) and Carrie (Robert) Zacks; and cherished aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Haben Funeral Home and Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Road, Skokie. Interment will be private.

Please sign her online guestbook at habenfuneral.com.