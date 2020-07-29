BOURBONNAIS — Theresa M. Blanchette Gregoire, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away April 23, 2020, at Heritage Health in Dwight.
Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Inurnment will be in St. George Cemetery in Bourbonnais Township. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
