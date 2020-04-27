BOURBONNAIS — Theresa M. Blanchette Gregoire, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (April 23, 2020) at Heritage Health in Dwight.
She was born Dec. 6, 1926, in St. George, the daughter of Armand and Ida Clark Blanchette.
Theresa married Eugene Gregoire on Aug. 11, 1945, in St. George. He preceded her in death Dec. 16, 2001.
She was a homemaker and had also worked at St. Joseph Church in Manteno. She was an Avon representative for 20 years. Theresa also had worked for Marriott. She was a member of Women of the Moose. Theresa enjoyed gardening, cooking and babysitting. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In younger years, Theresa was very involved in her church activities. She started the first Country Store at the St. George Homecoming (church picnic). She had been a member of the Ladies of Sodality of Manteno.
Theresa was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley and a member of the CCW. She was a former CCW Woman of the Year (1967). She held the positions of president, secretary and treasurer of that organization over the years.
Surviving are three sons, Joseph Gregoire, of Chicago, Jerome Gregoire, of Bradley, Philip Gregoire, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Janice Gregoire, of Bourbonnais, and Fleurette Meents, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Jeanette Gregoire, of Manteno; three sisters-in-law, Mildred Blanchette, of Bourbonnais, Darlene Dittus, of Herscher, and Helen Blanchette, of Bourbonnais; eight grandchildren, James Mazzuchi, Brian Mazzuchi, Joshua Gregoire, Mary Gramling, Jeremy Gregoire, Alisa Carruthers, Melanie Meents and Taylor Bizzarro.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Daniel Mazzuchi; and four brothers, William Blanchette, Ambrose Blanchette, Maurice Blanchette and Henry Blanchette.
Private family services will be held.
A public memorial Mass and inurnment will be celebrated at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
