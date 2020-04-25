Theresa Gee

MANTENO — Theresa Marie Jett Gee, 93, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (April 23, 2020) at Riverside’s Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.
She was born June 29, 1926, in St. George, a daughter to Yvon and Jeanette Brais. Theresa married Robert Warren Jett in 1946. He preceded her in death Aug. 12, 1974. She married George W. Gee in 1984. He preceded her in death May 5, 1995.
Surviving are two sons, Brian (Dawn) Jett, of Bradley, and Robert (Greg Burns) Jett, of Massachusetts; and three daughters, Linda (Thomas) Jensen, of Arizona, Renee (Steve) Daggers, of Shorewood, and Lori (Richard) Meuser, of Rantoul.
Preceding her in death were one son and one daughter, Donald (Paula) Jett and Michelle (Leo) Giacometti.
Additional survivors include 11 grandchildren, one grandchild preceded her in death; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her own seven children, she was “mom” to many others, some she cared for in their times of need, many others just enjoyed spending time at the Jett house. She was always someone who they could talk to and they could always count on her for advice or a scolding, if needed. There are scores of young people, who are now adults, who she continued to refer to as “one of my other kids.”
Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Ann (Phillip) Hughes, of Cabery, and Sister Yvonne Brais, of Champaign.
Preceding her in death were her siblings, Doris, Barnard “CB,” Robert, Donald and Raymond.
Additional survivors include two sisters-in-law, Mary and Patricia Brais; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Theresa was employed at several restaurants in the Kankakee area, including Eagle Island, Tri-K, Holiday Inn and the Hen House. She was constantly on the go and when she finally sat down at the end of the day, she would pick up her quilting or crocheting, which she gifted to many of her family and friends.
She was a life-long parishioner in the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Manteno. Her service to the community included volunteering at her church, delivering Meals on Wheels, and embroidering baby bibs for newborns at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Everywhere Theresa went she would bump into someone she knew. She never met a stranger. Her talkative and friendly nature opened many doors to new friendships.
Theresa was a casualty of COVID-19. Her family mourns her passing, which was made even more tragic because they could not be at her side.
The family is deeply grateful to the caregivers at Miller Rehabilitation for their devotion to the care of Theresa. Their commitment to the comfort and care of all of their residents is beyond heroic.
Services are private.
Those who would like to honor her memory are asked by the family to please consider donations to help those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-GernonFuneral Home in Manteno.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
