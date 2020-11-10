GILMAN — Theodore “Ted” Charles Theesfeld, 85, of Gilman, passed away Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020) at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
He was born Sept. 5, 1935, in Beaverville, the son of Theodore “Tip” and Kathryn (Hilgert) Theesfeld. His parents preceded him in death in addition to two sisters, Norma Gersch and Beverly Eimen Tammen; and one daughter-in-law, Gale Theesfeld.
Ted married Lorraine Scharp on Feb. 12, 1955, in Gilman. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Kevin (Nancy Nims) Theesfeld, of Aurora, Rick (Beth Zirkle) Theesfeld, of Gilman, and Todd Theesfeld, of Chicago; one daughter, Tammy (Douglas) Gray, of Herscher; seven grandchildren, Jacob (Marisol) Theesfeld, Lucas (Amy) Theesfeld, Chad Lucht, Mitch (Stacey) Theesfeld, Kelly (Kale) Kaufman, Jordan Lucht and Brooke (Jose) Robles; two great-grandchildren, Riley Theesfeld and Blake Theesfeld; one sister, Judy Jameson, of Winter Haven, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Theesfeld was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth, the church council, and the Gilman School Board. He was the plant manager at GNB/Gould in Kankakee. Ted coached several of his children’s youth league games. He enjoyed watching his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and also enjoyed dancing, playing golf and playing cards with his friends. Ted was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
A drive-thru visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth. Private funeral services will be on Thursday, with the Rev. Marburger officiating. Burial will be in Gilman Cemetery. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!