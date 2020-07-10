MANTENO -- Theodore "Ted" Jagman, passed away at his Manteno home July 3, 2020, at the age of 86.
Ted was born Feb. 28, 1934, the son of Frank Jagman and Mary Mithcell. He was married to Marilyn Jagman (Battaglin) on May 21, 1960, In Merrionette Park.
He worked as a lithographer at LeHigh Press Cadillac for most of his career.
Ted was an avid hunter and fisherman. Almost everyone who know him learned something about hunting and fishing.
He was in the U.S. Army for three years during the Korean War.
His wife, Marilyn Jagman, preceded him in death in 2000.
His son, Dominick Jagman, preceded him in death in 2010.
Surviving are his sister, Fran Carlson; daughter-in-law, Loral Jagman; granddaughter, Alex Prodehl; grandson, Dominick Jagman; granddaughter, Alyssa Jagman; daughter, Teddy Sherry; grandson, Joe Sherry; grandson, John Sherry; daughter, Donna Cox; son-in-law, Ken Cox; grandson, James Cox; and granddaughter, Danielle Cox.
He was truly a great husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Private family inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. The Rev. Patricia Morton will officiate the service.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno.
