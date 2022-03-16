KANKAKEE — Theodore “Ted” Brown, 75, of Kankakee, made his transition to Heaven on Saturday (March 12, 2022), while surrounded by family at his home in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 19, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee.
Ted was born Nov. 16, 1946, in Chicago, the son of Geneva Napier Brown and Clay Brown.
Ted was a member of Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Kankakee, where he sang in the choir.
He was a board member at the KCCSI Senior Citizens’ Center where he spent most of his time.
Ted was a decorated veteran who served in the U.S Marine Corps. After the Marines he worked at Gould’s Batteries in Kankakee, until he retired. After retirement, he received his Class A CDL and became a truck driver.
As a young adult, Ted was a member of a Van Club. He also joined the Mason Lodge.
Ted enjoyed playing golf, pool and spending time with his family. He was a very competitive card player. Family and friends would describe him as the life of the party. His infectious smile and bright personality were certain to leave a lasting impression on anyone he encountered.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Geneva Brown; father, Clay Brown; sister, Marie McClinton; and son, Theodore Brown Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his sisters, Paula Dixon, of Las Vegas, Debra Brown, of Chicago, Teresa Dorn and Rene (Willie) Green, of Kankakee; his daughter, Tasha (Chris) Sanders, of Texas; stepchildren, Angela Bright, Christina Harris, Rene Harris and Michael Harris. Ted has nine grandchildren fathered by Theodore Brown Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.