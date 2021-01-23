CENTRALIA — Thelma Loden-Mullins, 80, of Centralia, passed away Jan. 8, 2021.
She was born Sept. 9, 1940, in Middlesboro, Ky., the daughter of Jessie Loden and Gladys (Poe) Loden.
Thelma worked as a child care provider.
She had lived in the Pembroke Township area for 21 years prior to moving to Centralia.
Her hobbies included gardening, playing card games, cooking, bird watching, shopping, and entertaining family and friends.
Surviving are one sister, Rose Verrett Alexander, of Kankakee; three brothers, David Loden, of Centralia, Roscoe Pollie, of Kankakee, and Robert Campbell, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; special friends, Claudine Christenson and Martha Evischi; along with a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Horace Mullins; her parents; stepfather, Birl Pollie; and two brothers, Jessie Loden and Ken Loden.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, in Momence Cemetery, Momence, with the Rev. Montel Crawford officiating.
