AROMA PARK — Thelma Fay Fowler, 85, of Aroma Park, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Sept. 7, 1934, in Kankakee, the daughter of LeRoy and Gertrude Kulpetzer Arseneau. Thelma married Kenneth “Gabby” Fowler at St. Rose of Lima Church in Kankakee.
Thelma retired from working at General Foods.
She loved to quilt and was an avid crocheter and reader. She belonged to a book club. Thelma loved her family and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was of the catholic faith.
Surviving are sons, Kenneth (Marsha) Fowler, of Iroquois, Mike Fowler, of Decatur, Rick (Lisa) Fowler, of Aroma Park; daughter, Debbie Fowler, of Michigan; sisters, Shirley (Leon) Malone, Sharon (Ed) Reilly and Junie (Mike) Duffy; grandchildren, Chad, Stephanie, Chuck, Brian, Rickey, Robert, Danielle, Nathan, Nicole and Jamie; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; a brother, Robert; and sister, Delores.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, until the noon funeral service at the United Methodist Church in Aroma Park, with the Rev. Valerie Mezger-Wengstrom officiating. Interment will be in Abraham National Cemetery in Elwood. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church in Aroma Park, 210 W. Third St., Aroma Park, IL 60964.
