Thelma Davis

KANKAKEE — Thelma Jean Davis was born to the union of James Davis and Cora Williams-Davis on May 7, 1941, in Yazoo City, MS. Her family later relocated to the city of Kankakee, Ill., where Thelma was educated in the Kankakee school district, where she later graduated from in 1958.
She was a Kankakee resident for more than 75 years, where she raised and nurtured her two daughters, Joyce and Lori.
Thelma worked at Manteno Mental Health Center for more than 25 years. She was employed as supervisor in the dietary department and worked as a residential caregiver for more than 15 years.
She loved the Lord and accepted Christ at an early age. She was baptized and was a long-time member of Caldwell Chapel Church.
Thelma was a devoted mother and loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was eager to step in every time with a helping hand and was always there to be a listening ear and provide words of wisdom.
Thelma loved music and dancing. She liked to have parties with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, shopping and gardening with her grandchildren. She was an avid player of board games and card games with her grandkids. Thelma had a great sense of humor with her grandchildren and friends. She never missed a day of watching her favorite TV shows/movies, including Steve Harvey Family Feud, Judge Mathis, and Tyler Perry, just to name a few.
Thelma changed her residence to Heaven on May 7, 2022.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her two daughters, Joycelyn Mckenzie, of Kankakee, and Lori Hall, of Covington, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Tynickce Herrod, of Lexington, Ky., April (Robert) McWilliams, of Bourbonnais, Davis Brooks III, of Baltimore, Yvonta (Adrijana) Brooks, of Memphis, Tenn., Steven McKenzie, of Decatur, Brittney (Vincent) Mkhwanazi, of Bourbonnais, Troy Hall Jr., of Colinton, Tenn., and Skylar Hall, of Memphis, Tenn.; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jesse, of Kankakee, and Davis and Bruce Davis, of Calhoun, Ga.; special cousins Albert Redman, Lois Peach and Myron Riley; close special friends, Mary Riley-Black, Lois Caffey-Johnson, Ruthel Teague and Cheryl McNeil; and a host of cousins, family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one great-grandson, Lemond Jefferson.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church in Kankakee. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.