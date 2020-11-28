Thelma Alcorn

WATSEKA — Thelma Mae Alcorn, 83, of Watseka, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born March 8, 1937, in Otto Township, the daughter of Bascom Jackson Sr. and Leona Lake Jackson. Thelma married Melvin H. Alcorn at the Milford Christian Church in Milford, on July 1, 1984.
Thelma was a member of the Watseka American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and an avid reader. She enjoyed hosting parties for her family and friends, and was an excellent cook. Thelma was one of 13 Jackson children. She was extremely family oriented and spent most of her spare time on the phone keeping in touch with her family and friends.
She was a very hard worker her entire life, a trait she passed along to her children. Thelma was very proud of her children and shared in the happiness of their accomplishments. She will always be remembered for her generosity and her beautiful smile.
Surviving are her son, Durwood and Debbie Larsen, of Bourbonnais; her daughters, Marla Miller, Laura and Rosetta Larsen, all of Crescent City; her brother, Charles and Gwen Jackson, of Michigan; her sisters, Lillian Hansen, of St. Anne, and Phyllis and Austin Knecht, of Tennessee; her grandchildren, Jonathan Larsen, Aliah Larsen, Jaydin and Brent Richardson and Angelina Larsen; five great-grandchildren; extended family, Sheri Jackson, of Toluca, Lola and Merle Arnold, of Watseka, Carol DeLahr, of Watseka, Judy and Jim Crouch, of Milford, Jenny Alcorn, of Bourbonnais, Becky and Ron Baker, of Arizona, Libby and Clarence Hawthorne, of Goodwine, Don and Pat Alcorn, of Tulsa, Okla., and Darold Miller, of Watseka; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her sisters, Lucille Richmond, Ethel Venema, Louise Hamande, Ruth Lefeave, Glady Zbinden and Shirley Wooldridge; and her brothers, Bascom (Sonny) Jackson Jr., Donald Jackson and James Jackson.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
