Thais June Huggins, 79, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at her home.
She was born June 26, 1940, in Kankakee, the daughter of Melvin and Ione (Hasemeyer) Swain. Thais married Jerry Huggins on Aug. 20, 1960, in Bradley.
Thais was a retired kindergarten teacher from Kankakee School District 111. She, along with some friends, started The Versatile Club in 1961, doing charity work and kept their high school friendships alive. Thais was an avid gardener who loved her flower beds, especially her red roses. She read every chance she could, and enjoyed watching professional football and baseball. Thais supported all the Chicago teams, but had a special place in her heart for the Chicago Bears. Her greatest achievement was seeing her grandchildren happy, successful and finding joy in life.
Surviving are her husband, Jerry, of Bradley; one daughter, Tara Johnston and fiancé Robert Evans, of Poplar Grove; one son and one daughter-in-law, Eric and Jennifer Huggins, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Jayne and Damien Maldonado, of Bradley, Jedahdiah Johnston, of Rockford, Kyrianna Johnston, of Poplar Grove; and one great-grandchild, Emily Maldonado, of Bradley. Also surviving are one brother and two sisters-in-law, Anthony and Shirley Swain Sr., of Kankakee, and Lou Pierce, of Woodstock.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, David Swain; and son-in-law, Daniel Johnston.
Memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, until the 5:30 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
