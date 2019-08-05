Terry Shaver, 69, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in the presence of his family.
He was born Oct. 1, 1949, in Hayti, Mo., the third child born to Ollie Sr. and Evelyn Shaver. Terry married Linda Marie Smith on Oct. 4, 1969, in Sawyer, Mich.
Terry’s greatest joy and accomplishment was being a devoted grandfather. He instilled traits in his grandchildren such as confidence, compassion, honesty and tenacity. He was steadfast in the love of his family and his country. He was a man of deep faith and conviction. Terry was adventurous. He loved riding motorcycles, fixing and racing cars, playing music, camping, fishing, traveling and being outdoors. He enjoyed cooking, following current events and being involved in his family’s lives. Terry loved animals and watching Westerns. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was a shoulder to cry on, confidant, cheerleader and the cornerstone of his family.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Shaver, of Bourbonnais; three daughters, Dawn (Jason) Thomas, of Concord, Va., Cheryl (John) Strange, of Kankakee, Kelli (Anthony) DeSalvatore, of Schenectady, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Dustin, Savannah, Lucas, Logan, Evangeline, Tobias and baby Oliver due in September; one sister, Debbie DePew; three brothers, Ollie (Sue) Shaver Jr., Lawrence (Roberta) Shaver and Ronnie Shaver; sister-in-law, Cathy Kaminski-Shaver; and a host of other family and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sons, Craig and Adam Shaver.
Family and friends will gather from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. today, Aug. 5, in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks, Mich. A funeral Mass will be at noon today, Aug. 5 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 28 Ash Street West, Three Oaks, Mich., followed by a graveside service in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Please sign his online guestbook at wagnercares.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!