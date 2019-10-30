Terry “Pete” L. Elbert, 67, of Chebanse, passed away Friday (Oct. 25, 2019) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
He was born May 22, 1952, in Kankakee, the son of Francis and Mildred (Willenborg) Elbert. They preceded him in death. Pete married Diana M. Jensen on March 27, 1975, in Kankakee. She survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Heidi (Randy) Lyles, of Kearney, Mo., Heather (Tim) Kent, of Clifton, and Nicole (Brent) Strawson, of Chebanse; six grandchildren, Chloe and Camden Lyles, Caleb and Harrison Kent, and Guy and Marlee Strawson; two sisters, Diane (Gerald) Mathy, of Chebanse, and Mary (Greg) Herman, of St. Anne; and two brothers, Rick (Mary) Elbert, of Milton, Wis., and Ron Elbert, of Bourbonnais.
Pete was a millwright at Nucor Steel in Bourbonnais. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to fish, watch the Green Bay Packers, and spend time with his grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Scott Elbert will officiate. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.
Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, Hospice of Kankakee Valley or River Valley Animal Rescue.
Please sign his online at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!