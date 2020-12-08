KANKAKEE — Terry Mead, 64, of Kankakee, passed away at his home on Saturday (Dec. 5, 2020).
He was born March 11, 1956, in Kankakee, the son of James and Eveline (Lindahl) Mead.
Terry married Cheryl Brucker in Clifton in 1975. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Kelly (Kenny) Ellsworth, of Florida, and Michelle Mead, of Cullom; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Alexis, Leah, Peyton, Kinsley, Kaitlyn and Nathan; two brothers, William Mead, of Florida, and George (Kimberly) Mead, of Chebanse; one sister, Evelyn (Ronald) Haigh, of Momence; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother; and four sisters.
Private services will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care, Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley).
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
