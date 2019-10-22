Terry Neil Marcukaitis was born March 29, 1942, the son of Adam and Arlene Marcukaitis. He was called home to heaven on Friday (Oct. 18, 2019).
Surviving are his wonderful wife of 50 years, Edna; his brother, Dan and Ruth Marcukaitis, of Monee; and his children, Troy and Gail Marcukaitis, of Mississippi, Mike and Sandie Marcukaitis, of Peotone, Brad and Diane Marcukaitis, of Kankakee, Allison and Tom Glover, of Georgia, and Adam and Jenny Marcukaitis, of Peotone.
Terry was blessed with 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He worked for UPS in Harvey for 25 years. After retiring from UPS, he became a rancher in Mills, Neb., where he and Edna spent the next 22 years of their life together. Terry had many hobbies, including, stock car racing, fishing and his favorite, deer hunting. He has 19 whitetail deer recorded in the Pope & Young Club.
In lieu of flowers, Edna has requested donations to be made to the wonderful Peotone Fire Department, 7550 W. Joliet Road, Peotone, IL 60468 or to the donor’s choice.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, 112 W. Main St., Peotone. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Christian Church of Manteno, 401 E. 9000N Road, Manteno. Interment will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Monee.
