Terry Lofton

KANKAKEE — Terry Lee Lofton, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Sept. 5, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, following a short illness.
Visitation will be from noon Saturday, Sept. 11, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, Kankakee, with Pastor Anthony Reed, officiant; and Elder Carl Randle, eulogist. A family and friend’s life reflection period will be from 1:15 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
Burial will be at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Terry was born May 16, 1954, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, the son of Mary Louise Lofton. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Henry Lee and Mary Lee Lofton. His grandparents preceded him in death.
He graduated from Kankakee Eastridge High School in 1972. Terry excelled academically and was a very accomplished athlete. He played football, basketball and baseball. Terry and his baseball teammates made two trips to the Illinois State Finals and won two regional titles, two sectional titles, and two Elite 8 Qualifiers. The boys’ basketball team made one appearance in the IHSA Sweet 16 during the one-class system in Illinois. And he was one of the leading players for the 1966 Jaycees baseball team that made it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. Terry attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where he was enrolled in the pre-medical program.
Terry worked for a local sanitation disposal company and the Henkle Corporation.
He married Dona Vines. To this union, two children were born.
Survivors include his daughter, Tiffany Lofton; one son, Terek Lofton; five grandchildren, Ericka Lofton, Shakela Felix, Stephon Calhoun, Jadyn and Genesis Lofton; seven great-grandchildren, Lanya, Kahshawn, Ahkyra, Aria, Kristian, Erick and Amarah, all of Kankakee; his mother, Mary Louise Williams, of Kankakee; one brother, Dr. Preston Lee (Ivy) Williams Jr., of Urbana; one sister, Mary Jo Williams, of Springfield; one uncle, Walter (Stephanie) White, of Cincinnati, Ohio; three aunts, Jennie White, of Middleton, R.I., Carol Jones and Patricia Carr, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; special cousins, Jimmy (Chaujunita) Brown, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Charles “Chuckie” Tate, of Atlanta, Ga.; his buddies, Tony Johnson, Sam Odeneal, Sam Jackson, James Pendleton, Sylvester Davis, Edwin Brady, Delawayne Tate and Timothy Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his grandparents, Henry Lee and Mary Lee Lofton, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, John White Sr.; great-grandparents, Peter and Josephine Jackson; stepfather, Preston Lee Williams Sr.; sister, Kristie Ann Hairston; uncles, John Lee Lofton and John White Jr.; aunt, Gail Harris; and ex-wife, Dona Lofton.
Special thanks to the Arcadia Care staff of Clifton, Gordon and Constance Hines, Jerry Hughes, Tony Johnson, Judy McClendon, James Pendleton, Pastor Carl Randle, Riverside Medical Center staff and Uplifted Care Hospice staff.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.