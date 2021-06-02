GRANT PARK — Terry Lynn Kramer (nee Logan), 76, of Grant Park and formerly of South Holland, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday (May 29, 2021).
She was the loving wife of 56 years to Frederick Kramer; devoted mother of Renee (Gary) Witucki, Frederick (Joanna) Kramer and Tricia (Henry) Groot; and proud grandmother of Emma Groot, Matthew Groot, Laura Groot and Samantha Witucki. She was also a dear sister of John (Beverly) Logan, Kathryn Logan and Kerry Logan; and kind aunt of several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Howard and Eileen Logan.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, June 5, until the noon funeral service at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Road, Steger, with the Rev. Michael Eberly officiating. Private interment will be in Roseland Cemetery, Francesville, Ind.
