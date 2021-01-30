Terry Knorr-McGill

BOURBONNAIS — Terry L. Knorr-McGill, 57, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Jan. 28, 2021) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 16, 1963, in Kankakee, the son of Dale and Judy (Christiansen) Knorr. Terry married Randy McGill on June 28, 2014, in Essex.
Terry was a retired barber. He had worked at Giovannis, Professional Hair Design, and Hair Unlimited. Terry was a graduate of Eastridge High School in Kankakee and Joliet Junior College Barber School. He was a certified event planner. He enjoyed decorating and flower arranging.
Surviving are his spouse, Randy McGill, of Bourbonnais; his mother, Judy Laurent, of Kankakee; one sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Joe Jamnik, of Bourbonnais; one brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Sheila Knorr, of Clifton; stepbrother, John Laurent, of California; three aunts, Mary Nugent, of Bourbonnais, Betty Pauquette, of Bourbonnais, and Peggy Christiansen, of Denham Springs, La.; two furry kids, Mandy and Milo; nieces and nephews, Tim Jamnik, Jenna and Frank Finger, Chris Jamnik (Jessica Hantosh), Lane Knorr, Jake Laurent, Austin and Ashley Knorr, and Kenton Knorr; great-nieces and great-nephews, Lucas Regnier Jamnik, Dylan Regnier Jamnik, Chase Jamnik, Amelia Finger, Chloe Jamnik, Caitlynn Jamnik, Jaden Landess, Tinley Knorr, and Bria Knorr.
Preceding him in death were his father, Dale Knorr; his stepfather, Tom Laurent; paternal grandparents, Rudolph and Evelyn Knorr; maternal grandparents, Wilson and Virginia Christiansen; and one nephew, Mason Knorr.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
