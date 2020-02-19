Terry irps

KANKAKEE — Terry L. Irps, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 25, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Gilbert and Rosemary (Brassard) Irps.
He was employed at Peddinghaus in Bradley.
Terry married Yvonne (Mailloux) Irps. She survives, of Kankakee.
Also surviving are a son, Justin and Christina Irps, of St. Anne; daughters, Tera Irps, Tracy Irps and Rachel Irps, all of Kankakee; brothers, Randy and Beth Irps, Carl and Debra Irps, and Gary Irps; sisters, Lana Pourroy, Karen and Linden White, and Connie and Mark Jauch; and six grandchildren, Mekinzie Gentille, Anthony Gentille, Neko Irps, Nadine Irps, Teddy Pollard Jr. and Jax Mayhood.
Preceding him in death were his father, Gilbert Irps; and grandson, Micheal Gentile.
A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Peddinghaus, 200 N. Washington, Bradley.
