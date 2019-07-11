Terrence Owens Sr., 69, of Pembroke Township, passed away July 2, 2019, at Franciscan Health, Olympia Fields.
He was born March 15, 1950, in Chicago, the son of Robert Owens Sr. and Pauline (Nichols) Owens. Terrence married Jerrie Teague on Oct. 25, 1974, in Kankakee.
Terrence had been a resident of the Pembroke Township area for more than 40 years.
He retired from teaching at Lorenzo R. Smith School. He was the dean of students at St. Anne High School, and physical education teacher at Lorenzo R. Smith and St. Anne High School.
Terrence had been vice president of the Pembroke School Board, a basketball coach at St. Anne High School and Lorenzo R. Smith School and track coach at St. Anne High School and Lorenzo R. Smith School. He was also a member of the Co-Op Board.
Terrence was a member of the Catholic faith.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Quinn College in 1973.
Terrence was the owner of Terry’s Italian Beef in Bradley and Momence.
His hobbies included listening to music and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Jerrie Owens, of Pembroke Township; two daughters, Nicole Owens, of Power Springs, Ga., and Mary Owens, of Momence; two sons, Terrence (Doris) Owens Jr., of Indianapolis, Ind., and Tim (Lasandra Williams) Owens, of Kansas City, Kan.; seven grandchildren; one sister, Ann (Julius) Smith, of Olympia Fields; and three sisters-in-law, Mattie Jackson, of Highland Park, Mich., Peggy (Rufus) Freeman, of Paris, Tenn., and Ann (Albert) Thomas, of Kankakee. Terrence was a father figure to four nieces, Shericka and Shemona Teague, and Sherria Autman and Tiffany Owens, and two nephews, Willie Turner and Robert Owens III. Also surviving are special friends, Irvin Lee and Lonnie Gee.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister; and one brother.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Church of the Cross, 13043 E. 2260 S. Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Julius Smith officiating. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Please sign his online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!