Terrell Love, 27, of Pembroke Township, passed away July 24, 2019, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 2, 1991, in Chicago, the son of Adrian Little and Valerie Love.
Terrell was a barber and resident of the Kankakee County area for 20 years.
His hobbies included playing basketball and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are one daughter, Deveah Love, of Kankakee; his mother, of Pembroke Township; his father, of Chicago; five sisters, Dominique Love, of Pembroke Township, Angie Love, of Pembroke Township, Kim Love, of Kankakee, Ericka Love, of Kankakee, and Rochelle Love, of Kankakee; paternal grandmother, Donna Pickett, of Chicago; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Church of the Cross, 13043 E. 2260 S. Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Jorell Glass officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Hillside.
