BRADLEY — Terrance “Terry” S. Magruder, 51, of Bradley, passed away Oct. 7, 2020, in Red Bud.
A celebration of life service will be from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Roxy’s Cafe in Clifton. There will be a balloon release at 3 p.m. to conclude the celebration.
Burial will be in Blooms Grove Cemetery, Manteno.
Terry was born Jan. 28, 1969, in Kankakee, the son of Carl and Bonnie (Warthen) Magruder.
He worked as a landscaper with Art’s Landscaping.
Surviving are a son, Tyler Magruder, of Red Bud; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and David Wetzler, of Red Bud; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy Magruder, of Kankakee, and Lisa Kile, of Bradley; and three grandchildren, Haiden Pate, of Aroma Park, and Witten and Walker Wetzler, of Red Bud. Also surviving are his paternal aunt, Doris Gromer, of Bourbonnais, maternal uncle, Ron Warthen, of Maui, Hawaii; uncle, Don Warthen, of Bradley; aunt, Lesa Watson, of Bourbonnais; special friend, Debbie Ronek, of Bradley; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; grandparents, Paul and Kathryn Magruder; grandparents, Darwin Warthen and Cecile Daniels; son, Jamie Padgett; and brother, Todd Magruder.
