KANKAKEE — Tennille T. Barnes Olugosi was born Nov. 24, 1976, weighing only 3 pounds and some ounces, the daughter of Lonnie Smith and Amelia Barnes, in Kankakee.
Tennille attended and graduated from Kankakee School District 111.
She is the mother of two daughters; and had been an employee of Shapiro Developmental Center, where she was a mental health technician.
Tennille loved music, and yes, she could carry a note. She could remember the name of every song and artist. She loved to just have family over. Tennille loved take-out food followed by a good movie with her girls.
N’eal departed this life May 5, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She leaves fond memories with her mother, Amelia Barnes, and her father, Lonnie Smith; two daughters, Carmen Barnes and Camron Magee; her sister, Ebony Barnes; brother, Rashad Price; nieces, Darian Williams and Sa’ Niyha Jones; nephews, Daniel Barnes and Jawan Williams; aunts, Lashawnda Smith, Teresa Hicks, Joanne Smith, Gloria Dillard, Silvia Autman, and Rosetta and Janice Hardy; along with a host of additional aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She has now joined her granddaughter, Jasmine; sisters, La’Tongia Carmen Hardy and Pamela Barnes; cousin, Thomas Gunn; and grandmothers, Elizabeth Smith and Jessie Mae Hardy.
A memorial service for Tennille will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Kankakee.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.