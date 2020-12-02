BOURBONNAIS -- Ted Woo, 92, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020) in the presence of his beloved wife of 58 years, Shuet Fong Woo.
Ted is the father and grandfather to: Son, Wesley (Missy) and his children Austin (Meeghan), Kyle (Allie), Alex (Stephanie), Joey, Jesse, Jacob and Jamie; daughter, Naomi (Jeff) Altmyer and her children Alina and Alec; son, Stanley (Cari) and his children Nena, Samantha and Trenton (Sydney); son, Bradley (Pam) and his children Sirena (Josh) and Madison; and daughter, Jeannie (Rob) and her children. Ted has one surviving sister, Marie Chan.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and four siblings, Kwan Wu Yin-Chee, Eva Gwan, Henry Yong and Mae Brenmark.
Ted immigrated to the United States in 1955. He went back to Hong Kong and married Shuet in 1962, who was able to join him in Chicago’s Chinatown the following year. While working in the restaurant business, Ted found an opportunity that would permanently move the family to Bourbonnais. In 1969, he partnered with Art Sanor (the entrepreneur who brought Chinese food to the Kankakee area) to become the head chef of Art’s Cliff House in Bradley. Art has since passed away. In 1980, Ted and Shuet bought the business, renaming it South China Restaurant and Lounge. In 1987, Ted moved South China to Kinzie Avenue in Bradley, and it was a huge success. In 2002, the family decided to close South China, allowing Ted and Shuet to enjoy retirement.
Over the course of Ted’s career, he cultivated a unique authentic American Chinese dining experience by supplying the area with their famous homemade egg rolls, sweet and sour sauce, appetizer plates and Hong Kong steak, just to name a few. People drove in from all over becoming loyal customers and lifelong friends. The Woo family is grateful to the dedicated employees who became the extended family that supported and helped them assimilate to life and business in a small American town.
Ted was a model of hard work and dedication. He took great pride in his business. He knew the measure of commitment and persistence. He instilled an impeccable work ethic into his children who continue to live his legacy. Ted spent his retirement adoring his wife who was his center, foundation and life partner. They enjoyed a quiet retirement and much deserved rest watching Chinese TV, cooking, gardening and spending time with their family.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial and graveside service will be at a future date in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Stickney, for all family and friends.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
