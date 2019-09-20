Ted Kochel, 72, of Monee, passed away Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago.
He was co-owner of Wes Kochel Inc., a towing and recovery firm in Monee and Rockdale. Ted was in the towing business his entire life.
Surviving are his fiancé, Diane Dewey, and her son, Jim (Ali) and daughter, Jill (Jason). Also surviving are his brothers, Steven (Nancy) and Larry (Jean); and many nieces and nephews including Kathy, Terry (Eddie), Joanne (Jeff), Kelly, Jeff, Angie (Jim), Julia (Dave), Brad and Wes (Amy); along with many great-nieces and great-nephews; and grandson, Emmett.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Wesley and Mamie Kochel; and brother, Charles.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A service will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in Skyline Memorial Park. (Please no commercial vehicles.) Burial will be in St. Paul Church Cemetery, Monee, at a later date.
The Kochel family extends special thanks to the “many friends and business acquaintances that have expressed their sympathy to our family.”
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Church, Monee.
