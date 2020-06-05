BOURBONNAIS — Ted Giannakopoulos, 74, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) at his home.
He was born July 27, 1945, in Greece, the son of Kostantinos and Eleni Makris Giannakopoulos. Ted married Helen Bratsos on July 18, 1971, in Chicago.
He was a restaurant owner, including Epples in Chicago, River Oaks in Kankakee, River Oaks Banquets, Greenbriar, then later Brickstone in Bourbonnais.
Ted enjoyed traveling, spending summers in Greece, and spending fall and spring in Arizona. He enjoyed interacting with his customers and the community and spending time with family and friends.
He was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife, Helen Giannakopoulos, of Bourbonnais; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Dino and Jodette Giannakopoulos, of Bourbonnais, Nick Giannakopoulos, of Bourbonnais, and George Giannakopoulos, of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Teddy, Alex, Drew and Andrew Giannakopoulas; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Doris and John Siakotos, of Orland Park, and Penny and Steve Gardiakos, of Park Ridge; two sisters-in-law, Betty Vasilakis, of Bourbonnais, and her children, Tammy and Tina and Toula Giannakopoulos, of Orland Park. Ted is also survived by his nephews, Dino Gardiakos, George Gardiakos, Dino Giannakopoulos, Nick Giannakopoulos, Pete Siakotos and Anthoula Lenze.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, John Giannakopoulos.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all funeral services will be private. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
