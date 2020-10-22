PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Tazia Crite, 21, of Pembroke Township, passed away Oct. 13, 2020, at Loda.
She was born Dec. 3, 1998, in Kankakee, the daughter of Antwon Crite and Debra Burns.
She was a cashier at Taco Bell.
Tazia had lived in the Pembroke Township area for 21 years.
She was a graduate of St. Anne High School with the class of 2017.
Tazia’s hobbies included cooking and music.
She was a member of Christian Hope Missionary Baptist Church and the church’s Praise Team.
Surviving are her father, Antwon Crite, of Pembroke Township; two brothers, Robert Barnes, of Bourbonnais, and Curtis Butler III, of Bourbonnais; three sisters, T’Keya Link, of Kankakee, Zenayzia Crite, of Minnesota, and Tayla Crite, of Hopkins Park; special friend, Deandre Johnson, of Bradley; maternal grandparents, Stephanie (Stevie) McCrary, of Pembroke Township; and paternal grandmother, Lynn Dixon, of Hopkins Park.
Preceding her in death were her mother; and great-grandparents.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Fairview Ave., Bradley, with the Rev. Clarence Dailey officiating. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Please sign her online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.
