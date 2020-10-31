CHEBANSE — Tara Anderson, 48, of Chebanse, passed away Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born July 11, 1972, in Watseka, the daughter of Carl and Patricia (Lowery) Nolan. Tara married Steve Anderson on July 9, 2004, at the Watseka Courthouse.
Tara was an account manager in sales and enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening and was a Chicago Bears Fan.
Surviving are her husband, Steve Anderson, of Chebanse; two sons, Tyler LaVoie, of Watseka, and Drew LaVoie, of Watseka; three daughters, Arial Anderson, of Charleston, Megan Anderson, of Beaverville, and Mya LaVoie, of Watseka; and a grandson, Mason Roberts. Also surviving are two sisters, Lindsey Anderson, of Charleston, and Kelly Bender (Scott), of Clifton; three brothers, David Nolan, of Nevada, Carl (Tammy) Nolan, of Beaverville, and Darrell (Stephanie) Nolan, of Watseka; along with many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding her in death were a sister, Arin Nolan; and a brother, Daniel Nolan.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
