Tanner Carlos Torres, 11, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) at Comer’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
He was the beloved son of Juan Carlos and Jaime (Lynch) Torres; amazing brother of Victoria Avery Torres and Trevor James Torres; dearest grandson of Carlos and Isabel Torres and James and Linda Lynch. He was also the loving nephew of Carlos (Amber) Torres Jr., Yaritza Moran, Christopher (Christine) Lynch, Justin (Ashley) Lynch and Patrick Lynch; cherished great-grandson, cousin and friend of many who will miss him dearly.
Tanner was an active member of Boy Scout Troop 324, Brawlers Wrestling Club, Bradley Bourbonnais Little League and C2 Motorsports.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at St. George Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery in St. George.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family wishes.
Please sign his guestbook at www.clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!