CHICAGO — Tammy LaSalle Vanderbilt Walker, 52, of Chicago, traded life temporal for eternal life Friday (Feb. 7, 2020).
A time to visit with family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Tyler J. Prude will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Tammy was born June 9, 1967, in Chicago, to William and Louise Beverly Vanderbilt. She was a graduate of Kankakee High School in 1986, and Governors State University in 1998 with her Master’s Degree in Administration.
In September of 1993 she began her journey as an educator with Kankakee School District 111 where she was a special education teacher until 1998. She has been an assistant principal with the Chicago Public School System, among many other positions, and in 2016 she also became an instructional specialist with the Chicago Public Schools’ Administration until the day of her passing.
Tammy had been a member of the Second Baptist Church in Kankakee, where she was a part of the SBC Choir and taught in the Youth Ministry. Tammy was united in holy matrimony June 28, 1997, to Victor E. Walker, in Kankakee. Together they started their realtor business, Kingdom Building Realtor, where she was the president and CEO.
She was a loving, devoted and loyal wife to her loving husband, Victor Walker, of Chicago. She was a light to her two daughters, Kayla Walker and Kearten Walker, both of Chicago. She leaves cherished memories also with her mother, Louise Vanderbilt, of Kankakee; her brother, William Vanderbilt Jr., of St. Paul, Minn.; her sisters, Blanche Vanderbilt, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Arnita Rudd, of Chicago; four nieces; three nephews; sister in heart, Carol Wilson; mother-in-law, Elaine Chapman, of Chicago; brother-in-law, Bennie (Sonja) Chapman, of Chicago; two sisters-in-law, Sheryl Harris and Kellie Stephanos, both of Chicago; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends.
Preceding her in death were her father, William Sr.; niece, Kanisha Vanderbilt; and grandparents, George and Lillie Beverly and Jimmy and Pauline Vanderbilt.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!