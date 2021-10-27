MOMENCE — Tammy Lynn Kupferer, 60, formerly of Momence, passed away peacefully Thursday (Oct. 21, 2021) at her residence in Chandler, Ariz.
She was born April 21, 1961, in Kankakee, the daughter of Bruno and Delores (Rinkenberger) Ninis. She married C. Richard Kupferer on Aug. 22, 1987.
Surviving are her husband; daughter, Amber Kupferer, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; three sons, Andy (Sara) Kupferer, of Dallas, Texas, Kevin (Christina) Kupferer, of Chandler, Ariz., and Brion (Shandra) Buser, of Honolulu, Hawaii; and nine grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and sister.
Tammy was a member of St. Patrick Church in Momence. She was a talented third-generation weaver and enjoyed taking trips with her husband, reading, working puzzles, creating adventures with her grandchildren (like letting lightning bugs loose in their bedrooms), as well as pranks with her children (glitter bombs). Tammy had a wonderful warped sense of humor and loved to share it with everyone! She will be sorely missed by everyone.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.
Inurnment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence.
