Tammy Bury

KANKAKEE — Tammy Lynn Bury (Baker), 58, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Sept. 27, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born March 27, 1963, in Kankakee, the daughter of Patrick and Dellarae Drazy Baker.
Tammy was a paraprofessional in special education for Kankakee School District 111.
She was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, a Christmas fanatic and a dog lover.
Tammy watched all of the episodes of “Friends” too many times to count. She loved watching soap operas and reality TV. Tammy enjoyed rock painting. She was her daughters’ biggest supporter and Number 1 Fan.
Tammy was a proud alumnus of Western Illinois University.
She loved watching the trees change colors in the fall.
Her infectious laugh will be remembered by everyone she met.
Surviving are two daughters, Brittani June Bury, of Kankakee, and Briana Lynn and Alex Johnson, of Rockford; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Nancy and Darrell Christian, Debbie Friedman and Vicki and Tom Johnson; five brothers and three sisters-in-law, Doug and Jan Baker, Daniel and Kathy Baker, Rodney Baker, Jerry Baker, Roger Baker and Suzie Baker; her dog, Scruffy; her grand-dogs, Scooter and Bentley; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Warren Baker; and one brother-in-law, Glenn Friedman.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee. The Rev. Charles Wheeler will celebrate the Mass.
The family requests attendees wear Chicago Cubs apparel in honor of Tammy’s love for the Chicago Cubs.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Home.
