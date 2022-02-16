KANKAKEE — Tabytha Dunigan, 76, of Kankakee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday (Feb. 12, 2022) from AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Fair Haven COGIC, Kankakee. Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. will officiate along with Juruth Martin-Day. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Tabytha was born Nov. 12, 1945, in Tunica, Miss., the daughter of Rollo Sr. and Pauline Williams Cobb.
She had been employed by the State of Illinois for 11 years as a mental health technician II.
Tabytha was a member of the Fair Haven COGIC, and District Missionary for Good Tidings District of Illinois.
She enjoyed cooking, coloring, and watching action thrillers and home improvement shows with her family.
Surviving are her husband, Samuel Dunigan, whom she married July 30, 1966, in Kankakee; her daughter, Tira Dunigan, of Bradley; her granddaughter, Kiera Allen; her sister, Dorothy Brooks, of Las Vegas, Nev.; her brother, Thaddus Cobb, of Florida; several nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends, including special friends, Evangelist Brenda Wright, Missionary Viola Brack and Missionary Lenora Griffin; and goddaughter, Twana (Ricky) Saunders.
Preceding her in death were her parents, three sisters and six brothers.
