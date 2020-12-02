LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Suzanne “Suzie” M. (Daylor) Burgdorf, 80, of Limestone Township, passed away Nov. 22, 2020.
She was born Jan. 22, 1940, in Kankakee, the daughter of Walter Daylor and Cecilia (Bourgeois) Daylor.
The second oldest of four children, Suzie “inherited” a job from her oldest sister at Jaffe Drug as a “soda jerk.” She often said her favorite thing to make was a hot fudge sundae. When she graduated from Kankakee High School, Suzie passed her job at Jaffe down to her younger sisters. She also worked as a clerk at Lang Buick, Key City Motors and as a secretary at Duncan Ford. She took some time off from the office to raise her two daughters. Once her youngest started elementary school, Suzie then became a medical assistant and receptionist for Dr. Judd for 10 years and Drs. Jurica, Handy and Morr for 14 years, where she enjoyed interacting with patients every day.
She met the love of her life, Norm Burgdorf, who precedes her in death, on a blind date. They were married Oct. 22, 1960, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley. There they would build their spiritual lives together. Suzie served as a communion assistant and sang in the adult choir. She also participated in the church’s book club as she was a voracious reader.
Her top vocations in life were her family and helping others. Suzie was a volunteer with Riverside Medical Center and was instrumental in establishing the Kankakee Chapter of Mended Hearts, which served to support fellow cardiac patients following cardiac events. She supported her husband’s passion for raising and showing registered Quarter Horses for over 50 years. Suzie never missed a single sporting event, band concert, or talent show of which her children or grandchildren were involved. She encouraged education and was famous for her chocolate Christmas fudge. She was known as the “hostess with the mostest” among family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Lisa and Keith Yohnka, Susan Burgdorf-Miller and Jon Miller; her grandchildren, Laura Yohnka and Tim and Kaliegh Yohnka; and her new great-grandson, Elliot Yohnka. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Avril and Bob Newsom, Christine Jarvis, and Jill and Bob Kamphoff; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lennie and Bill Serstad, Carey and Alan Morrisson, and Rhoda Olson and Al Kirsten; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to current COVID restrictions, a private visitation and service will be Saturday, Dec. 5 at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley, or to the American Heart Association.
