Susan Werntz

MANTENO — Susan Helen Albrecht Werntz, 65, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville, Ind.
Born June 27, 1955, in Chicago Heights at St. James Hospital, Susan was the daughter of Werner “Tubby” and Helen (nee Kalcic) Albrecht. She and her beloved husband, Gary Scott Werntz, were married Sept. 5, 1982, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Chicago Heights.
Susan worked in loan servicing, legal clerical, various secretarial jobs and collections over the years. She was very fortunate to be able to retire at the age of 60.
She was a proud, die hard, avid Chicago Cubs fan, and was blessed to have witnessed a World Series in her lifetime in 2016.
Susan took pride in her lawn, enjoyed sewing, loved spending time with her husband, and was especially fond of her grandchildren, Everlee and Charley Lou. Susan was an “absolute spitfire,” and as a close family friend, Pat Daly would say, “You always knew where you stood with Sue.”
She was a 1973 graduate of Bloom High School in Chicago Heights, and a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, also in Chicago Heights, in her early years, and was proud of her Lutheran faith.
Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Gary “Bozo” Werntz, of Manteno; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Maureen (nee Werntz) and Alexander Hess, of Palm Bay, Fla., Meghan (nee Werntz) and Timothy Fritz, of Kronenwetter, Wis.; two grandchildren, Everlee Elizabeth Hess and Charlotte Louann Fritz; and three brothers, George Albrecht, of Derwood, Md., William Albrecht, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Donald Albrecht, of Fort Worth, Texas.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Helen and Werner Albrecht.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.
The family requests that everyone please respect themselves and others by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing guidelines.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
