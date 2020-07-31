BOURBONNAIS — Susan M. Viglia, 65, of Bourbonnais, passed away July 25, 2020, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Susan was born Nov. 17, 1954, the daughter of LeRoy and Mary (Rapier) Kemp, in Kankakee. She married Edwin Viglia Jr. on Aug. 11, 1989.
Susan worked as a buyer at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital for more than 30 years.
She was a member of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Susan volunteered at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital for 14 years.
She enjoyed bowling, reading, traveling, gardening and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, Edwin, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Deanna Cisneros, of Bourbonnais; one son, Edwin (Caroline) Viglia III, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Abigail and Nicholas Viglia and Isabella and Gabriel Cisneros; two great-grandchildren, Lilah and Aurea; three brothers, Gary (Carol) Kemp, of Bradley, Mark (Sharon) Kemp, of Union Hill, and Alan (Beth) Kemp, of Kankakee; four sisters, Marsha (Fred) VanGilder, of Bradley, Debbie (Paul) Ray, of Bourbonnais, Cheryl (Dave) Pearce, of Manteno, and Lisa Williams, of Kankakee; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one nephew, Lee Todd; one niece, Emmaleigh; one sister-in-law, Mary Kemp; and one brother-in-law, Terry Turrell.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, until the 12:30 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
A private burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Arthritis Foundation or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
Please sign her online guestbook schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!