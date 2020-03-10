THAWVILLE — Susan “Sue” Lynn Phipps, 64, of Thawville, passed away Saturday (March 7, 2020) at home, with her family by her side.
She was born Oct. 14, 1955, in Fairbury, the daughter of Walter and Barbara Jean (Wilson) Kaeding. Sue married Richard Lee Phipps on Dec. 30, 1975, in Joliet. He preceded her in death May 24, 2018. Also preceding her in death were her parents; and one son, Michael Joseph Phipps.
Surviving are six children, Nancy (Steven) Swiatek, of Manteno, Theodore (Amanda) Phipps, of Thawville, Kristi (Dean) Jones, of Bourbonnais, Heather (Cory) Zirkle, of Thawville, Cindy Hashaw, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Jamie Phipps, of Thawville; four siblings, Patti O’Bryan, Michael Kaeding, Debbie Ecker and Tim Kaeding; nine grandchildren, Jacob and Justin Phipps, Caiden, Jaylen, Kinley and Aubree Zirkle, Benjamin Swiatek, along with Bryson and Emma Jones; and one great-grandchild, Makayla Phipps.
Sue was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Thawville. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed riding on her golf cart, going on family adventures, sitting on the porch swing, and spending time with her Yorkie, Noah. Sue also loved dinner dates, Pepsi and candy.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. The Rev. Brian King will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville.
Memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
