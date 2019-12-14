Susan “Sue” Lynne Mulhern McClure passed away peacefully at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso, Ind., on Dec. 7, 2019, at the age of 59.
She was born Sept. 7, 1960, in Altoona, Pa., the daughter of Patrick and Helen Mulhern. Susan resided in the Hessville section of Hammond and graduated from Morton High School in 1978. After high school, Susan selflessly raised three
children on her own. She graduated from Purdue University in 1994 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Management. After graduating from Purdue, Susan began working for Arby’s in August of 1995 as a manager. Through hard work and determination, she became a Nationally Certified Training Manager. She worked for the Arby’s brand for over 24 years. Susan loved her job, especially guiding and coaching the next generation of leaders.
Surviving are her mother, Helen Mulhern, of Hammond; husband, Scott McClure, of Valparaiso; loving children, Jacob (Jennifer) Addington, of Calumet Township, Sarah (Chris) Rotas, of Schererville, and Rachel (Jim) Menz, of Lake Village; brothers, Patrick (Mary) Mulhern, of Calumet Township, Tim (Julie) Mulhern, of Boca Raton, Fla., and Mike Mulhern, of Hammond; sister, Brenda Mulhern, of Highland; grandchildren, Ariel, Zachary, Kristen, Jalyssa, Robyn, Nicholas, Josette, Paige, Lorelai, Jimmy and Jacob Jr; step-grandchildren, Cody, Josephine and Margaret.
Preceding her in death were her father, Patrick Mulhern; sister, Dorie Brown; and baby nephew, Russell Brown.
Susan was an avid storyteller and loved to regale her children and grandchildren with stories of her childhood. She was also a peacemaker and lived by the mantra of peace, love and hope.
She was a mentor and inspiration to her children, grandchildren and co-workers. She would often lend an ear to someone or offer a shoulder to cry on. Susan was always supportive, hopeful and found the silver lining in all situations.
Susan was also an amazing artist. She shared her love of art and creativity with her children and grandchildren, and encouraged them to pursue their talents. Susan loved her grandbabies and her role as “Nana Susie.”
She was also a feisty woman with a great sense of humor. She was known for her witty sayings and innuendos that would embarrass her children and made her giggle. She impacted the lives of many and will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, Dec. 14, at Kuiper Funeral Home, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, Ind., with Shawn Cornett officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Lawn Cemetery.
(Pd)
